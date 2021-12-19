Expand / Collapse search
Life Liberty & Levin
Published

Mark Levin slams 'modern-day Stalinist' Pelosi for using Capitol riot for political gain

Levin said the Jan. 6 committee reminded him of 'the kind of investigations that Joseph Stalin used to conduct'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
'Life, Liberty & Levin' host discusses the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack and slams Pelosi for politicking during his monologue.

Mark Levin slammed Democrats for politicizing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and said that the House committee investigating the matter was similar to "the kind of investigations that Joseph Stalin used to conduct" on "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday. 

"You can see that the propaganda [from] Democrat Party media, the propagandists at the White House, the propagandists that control Congress, want to turn January 6 into some kind of event … to use against conservatives, against Donald Trump, against anyone who disagrees with them. They took this straight out of the old Soviet playbook," he said. 

Protesters at Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2020.

Protesters at Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2020. ((AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File))

The House committee was created to "investigate and report upon the facts, circumstances, and causes" of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.  

"What are the differences between the Jan. 6 committee and their so-called investigation and the kind of investigations that Joseph Stalin used to conduct? Not a lot," Levin said.   

Levin went on to call Pelosi a "modern-day Stalinist" based on the way she controls Congress.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Nancy Pelosi … is basically a modern-day Stalinist in many respects, the way she controls Congress, the way she absolutely crushes the minority, the way she abuses House rules and House traditions, whether it's impeachment, whether it's hearings, whether it's committee assignments and so forth," he said.

"Nancy Pelosi was in charge of protecting that building, and she failed. And yet we have a committee that's looking into a so-called insurrection that has no interest in Nancy Pelosi's testimony. They have no interest in Nancy Pelosi's emails, text messages, correspondence of any kind, which is absolutely shameful," Levin added.

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah