Letterman hammers ‘dictator’ Trump’s Truth Social post attacking another late-night host

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary late-night host David Letterman went after President Donald Trump in a podcast posted Tuesday after Trump slammed late-night comic Seth Meyers in a Truth Social post.

During an episode of "The Barbara Gaines Show" – hosted by former "Letterman" producer Barbara Gaines – Letterman defended Meyers from Trump’s criticism and mocked the president.

"The president of the United States now wants to fire Seth Meyers. Yeah. And I thought, ‘This is just delightful. How do you think that's going to go?’ So, anyway, I've never been more proud of Seth Meyers," the late-night icon said.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS PRAISE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AFTER BREAKING WITH TRUMP, TELL HER ‘WELCOME TO THE TEAM’

Trump ripped the host of NBC’s "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on his social media platform on Nov. 15.

"NBC's Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

After Trump posted the criticism, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, shared it to his own X account, prompting critics to accuse the government official of using his office to make NBC do Trump’s bidding.

TRUMP ERUPTS AT ABC REPORTER OVER EPSTEIN QUESTIONS, SUGGESTS YANKING NETWORK LICENSE

Trump’s call for Meyers’ firing comes after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC for several days in September for comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, and months after CBS announced that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would be canceled next spring.

Letterman joked that Meyers should be careful not to bring on Trump’s wrath.

"But just remember, Seth, ‘things happen,’" the host quipped. He was mocking Trump’s defense of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when the leader was confronted about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by an ABC News reporter last week in the Oval Office.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Elsewhere during the podcast, Letterman was less tongue-in-cheek with his criticism of Trump, calling him a "dictator."

In response to Gaines referencing Trump calling a Bloomberg reporter "piggy" on Air Force One last week, Letterman said, "Oh, how about that? Oh my God, that was so good. Oh man, just a wonder of idiocy. It's just fantastic. It knows no bounds."

"He’s our dictator," Letterman added. "He’s not going anywhere."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nobody cares what lies irrelevant David Letterman spews out," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.