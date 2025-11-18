Trump defends Saudi crown prince, rips 'fake news' ABC reporter for question on Jamal Khashoggi's murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump lashed out at an ABC News reporter Tuesday for a pointed question she aimed at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) over the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

During Trump's first term in office, there was international outcry over the brutal killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who wrote for The Washington Post and was an outspoken critic of the Saudi regime. The CIA concluded at the time that MBS ordered Khashoggi's murder.

While taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump and MBS were confronted by ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce on a multitude of issues, including Khashoggi.

"Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you're president? Is that a conflict of interest?" Bruce began. "And Your Royal Highness, the U.S. intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist; 9/11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office. Why should Americans trust you?"

"Who are you with?" Trump asked.

"I'm with ABC News, sir," Bruce responded.

After asking her again for clarity, Trump replied, "Fake news. ABC fake news. One of the worst in the business."

Trump told Bruce he has "nothing to do with the family business," insisting "what my family does is fine. They've done very little with Saudi Arabia."

He then gave a full-throated defense of MBS, even contradicting his first administration's intel reporting about the crown prince's involvement in Khashoggi's killing.

"As far as this gentleman is concerned, he's done a phenomenal job," Trump told Bruce. "You mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but he knew nothing about it. And we can leave it at that.

"You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."

MBS also chimed in, telling Bruce he feels "painful" for the families of 9/11 victims but urged them to "focus on the reality," pointing to how Usama bin Laden "used" Saudis in the terrorist attacks to "destroy" U.S.-Saudi relations.

He also acknowledged how "painful" it was in Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi's murder, calling it a "huge mistake" but insisted his regime "did all the right steps" to investigate what happened and implemented changes so that nothing like that happens again.

Trump later scolded Bruce after she asked him why he didn't release the Jeffrey Epstein files himself ahead of the House vote.

"It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions," Trump told Bruce. "You start off with a man who is highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate and just a terrible question."

Trump suggested Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr should consider removing ABC’s broadcast license.

"I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake. And it’s so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, a chairman who should look at that," Trump told the reporter, accusing her network of being biased against him.