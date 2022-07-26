Leo Terrell slams House Democrat staffers' protests as a 'photo-op': It's all a distraction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and former Democrat Leo Terrell reacted to climate change protests in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office Monday. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Terrell argued "photo-op" protests like these are attempts to "distract" Americans from the key issues ahead of the midterms.

LEO TERRELL: This is a Democratic photo op. Show the photograph. These congressional staffers, sitting, having fun, air-conditioned room. This is just a Democratic commercial. They're protesting. You want to see protesting? Go and show a photograph of Judge Kavanaugh being terrorized at Morton's Steakhouse or in front of his house or the attempted assassination. These are congressional staffers having fun. If they want to go after someone, go after Joe Manchin. Schumer cited fear of these guys. Look at them. Very fun. It's embarrassing and it's insulting. And they're trying to distract from the economic crisis in this country. Save the planet. How about saving Americans from this economic crisis?



