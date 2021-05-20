Leo Terrell slams Mayor Lightfoot for declaring she'll only speak to non-white reporters: 'She is a racist'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell called Lori Lightfoot a "racist" on Thursday after the Chicago mayor defended her statement announcing she would only be allowing one-on-one interviews with minority reporters for the time being.

LIGHTFOOT SLAMS 'OVERWHELMING WHITENESS' OF CHICAGO PRESS, DEFENDS SPEAKING ONLY TO REPORTERS OF COLOR

LEO TERRELL: If a white mayor said the same thing you would have CNN and MSNBC and Black Lives Matter protesting and burning down this country. In other words, I can go interview this lady—which I would never do, but Bill Hemmer cannot. Bill Hemmer, with more experience, but because of Bill Hemmer’s skin color—let me be very clear… She’s a racist! She is a racist. Let’s be clear. Black woman, mayor, a racist because she won’t let Bill Hemmer do an interview, but she’ll let Leo Terrell. Never would I do this. As a civil rights attorney, I find this repugnant.

