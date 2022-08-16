Leo Terrell goes off on school district's 'illegal and racist' policy of laying off White teachers first

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and former teacher Leo Terrell sounded off Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" on an agreement between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union and the school district to lay off White teachers first. Terrell said the policy is "racist" and would not hold up in court.

BLOG POST ON TEACHERS UNION WEBSITE CLAIMS PARENTS ‘MAKE IT THEIR JOB TO UNDERMINE’ TEACHERS

LEO TERRELL: Let me be very clear. And let's not forget, the law is unconstitutional. It's discriminatory. It's affirmative action, which is illegal and it's racist. Besides being a schoolteacher, I was a civil rights attorney. My whole goal as a civil rights attorney is to eliminate the game of playing the race card. And what you have here is people out in the open playing the race card. And I'd like to see some data that says a kid learns better if they have a teacher that looks like them. They need experienced and qualified teachers. Period.

