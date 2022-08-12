Blog post on teachers union website claims parents 'make it their job to undermine' teachers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A blog post on the American Federation of Teacher’s "Share My Lesson" website claims there are parents who "will make it their job to undermine" teachers.

The post, written by Amber Chandler, discusses the many reasons people become teachers, but begins by explaining the challenges teachers face.

Chandler, who is a middle school teacher in New York and a ShareMyLesson ambassador, notes that teachers could make more in other fields, and that "standardization is still the driving force in education." She also notes that teachers work more than the 40-hour work week during the school year, and many have side gigs to make extra money during the summer.

"And you’ll need to realize that today there are parents who will make it their job to undermine you, and your confidence will be shaken," she continues in the post titled "So, you think you want to be a teacher?"

Despite these challenges, Chandler says there is "nothing [she’d] rather do every day then get up and go to school," adding that teachers can "set the tone" in their classroom.

"You can make sure that the last student usually picked isn’t the last one picked this time. In your classroom, you can make sure the student who doesn’t have the most basic of necessities can have the tools to do their work. In your classroom, you can listen to those who are never heard. You can see those kiddos who are afraid to be known. You can set the tone, and the tone can be acceptance, respect and compassion," she writes.

"So, if you think you want to be a teacher, I can promise you a rocky path, setbacks and sadness that will make you catch your breath, but I can also promise you that there is no other way to spend your life if teaching is your calling," she writes.

The American Federation of Teachers, which is one of the largest teachers’ unions in the nation, has come under fire in the past for minimizing parents' roles in education.

Last October, AFT President Randi Weingarten faced backlash after tweeting support for an op-ed that argued parents don’t have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum.

"Great piece on parents’ rights and #public schools," Weingarten tweeted about a Washington Post article titled "Parents claim they have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t."

AFT did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.