Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Teachers
Published

Blog post on teachers union website claims parents 'make it their job to undermine' teachers

The blog post was written on the 'ShareMyLesson' website, run by the American Federation of Teachers

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
close
Douglas Murray slams Randi Weingarten: It's amazing that she blames everybody but herself Video

Douglas Murray slams Randi Weingarten: It's amazing that she blames everybody but herself

Author Douglas Murray on American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten claiming the teacher shortage is due to politics and the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A blog post on the American Federation of Teacher’s "Share My Lesson" website claims there are parents who "will make it their job to undermine" teachers. 

The post, written by Amber Chandler, discusses the many reasons people become teachers, but begins by explaining the challenges teachers face. 

Chandler, who is a middle school teacher in New York and a ShareMyLesson ambassador, notes that teachers could make more in other fields, and that "standardization is still the driving force in education." She also notes that teachers work more than the 40-hour work week during the school year, and many have side gigs to make extra money during the summer. 

"And you’ll need to realize that today there are parents who will make it their job to undermine you, and your confidence will be shaken," she continues in the post titled "So, you think you want to be a teacher?"

AFT UNION PROMOTES METHOD FOR TEACHERS TO HELP KIDS CHANGE THEIR PRONOUNS WITHOUT PARENTS KNOWING

A kindergarten teacher greets her class during the first day of school at Sunkist Elementary School in Anaheim, CA on Thursday, August 11, 2022. 

A kindergarten teacher greets her class during the first day of school at Sunkist Elementary School in Anaheim, CA on Thursday, August 11, 2022.  ( (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images))

Despite these challenges, Chandler says there is "nothing [she’d] rather do every day then get up and go to school," adding that teachers can "set the tone" in their classroom. 

"You can make sure that the last student usually picked isn’t the last one picked this time. In your classroom, you can make sure the student who doesn’t have the most basic of necessities can have the tools to do their work. In your classroom, you can listen to those who are never heard. You can see those kiddos who are afraid to be known. You can set the tone, and the tone can be acceptance, respect and compassion," she writes.  

TED CRUZ BLASTS RANDI WEINGARTEN FOR CLAIMING CONSERVATIVES ARE TRYING TO ‘UNDERMINE’ TEACHERS: ‘TOXIC’

A blog post on a website affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers claimed parents are trying to ‘undermine’ teachers.

A blog post on a website affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers claimed parents are trying to ‘undermine’ teachers. (istock )

"So, if you think you want to be a teacher, I can promise you a rocky path, setbacks and sadness that will make you catch your breath, but I can also promise you that there is no other way to spend your life if teaching is your calling," she writes. 

The American Federation of Teachers, which is one of the largest teachers’ unions in the nation, has come under fire in the past for minimizing parents' roles in education

HEAD OF TEACHERS UNION PRIASES OP-ED CLAIMING PARENTS DON'T HAVE RIGHT TO SHAPE KIDS' CURRICULUM

Last October, AFT President Randi Weingarten faced backlash after tweeting support for an op-ed that argued parents don’t have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. 

"Great piece on parents’ rights and #public schools," Weingarten tweeted about a Washington Post article titled "Parents claim they have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AFT did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 