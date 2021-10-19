Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell: If McAuliffe loses Virginia election, Democrats are in trouble in midterms

McAuliffe has a 3-point lead over Youngkin as the race grows tighter

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Leo Terrell: If Democrats lose VA election, they will lose the midterms in 2022

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell discusses how a Terry McAuliffe loss in Virginia could cost the Democrats the state in 2022

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said Tuesday that if Democrat Terry McAuliffe loses the Virginia gubernatorial election to Republican Glenn Youngkin, then the Democrats will lose the midterms in 2022.

MCCARTHY PREDICTS MORE HOUSE DEMOCRATIC RETIREMENTS TO COME AHEAD OF 2022 MIDTERMS

LEO TERRELL: Well I’ll tell you right now, look Biden won Virginia by 10 points. McAuliffe is in a dogfight. Also, there are Black Republicans who are voting for Youngkin. There are Black Democrats voting for Youngkin. So the Democrats are pulling out all stops; Stacey Abrams, Barack Obama. They are in trouble. If they lose Virginia you can tell the Democratic Party that they’re gonna lose the midterms in 2022. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.