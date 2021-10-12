Virginia suburbs at risk if Terry McAuliffe wins: conservative group

A conservative political action committee (PAC) is warning that Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is running for governor, would follow President Biden's lead in purportedly destroying the suburbs through zoning reform.

Debuted on Sunday, the ad represents a final appeal to moms in the suburbs of Northern Virginia, which is considered a critical battleground for McAuliffe and his GOP opponent Glenn Youngkin.

A narrator tells viewers: "Ask Terry McAuliffe why he wants to use Virginia to pay off his extremist allies, destroy suburban neighborhoods, and destroy the American dream of a single-family home."

Frontiers of Freedom alleges that McAuliffe will implement left-wing ideas for eliminating single-family zoning in order to benefit both the climate and low-income populations.

McAuliffe's campaign did not respond to Fox News' request for comment. His website, however, commits him to creating a task force that will "develop to break down barriers, improve zoning, streamline local permitting, create more accessory dwelling units and employ any other innovative building technologies that drive the creation of more affordable housing units."

The results are presumably tentative, but the narrator argues that "under the McAuliffe plan, federal bureaucrats would dictate to local towns and cities … cramming apartment complexes into single-family neighborhoods."

Biden has proposed awarding grants and tax credits to cities that move away from so-called "exclusionary zoning."

"Exclusionary zoning laws enact barriers to entry that constrain housing supply, which, all else equal, translate into an equilibrium with more expensive housing and fewer homes being built," the White House said in June.

According to a press release, the ad will run through the week on local D.C.-Northern Virginia channels.