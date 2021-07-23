Leo Terrell: Critical race theory is a racist theory

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed the Biden administration's Department of Education and schools in the U.S. for the incessant promoting of critical race theory, telling "Fox & Friends First" Friday it's "racist" and "the idea that people should be looked at by their skin color is insulting" to Americans.

LEO TERRELL: They're looking at the curriculum, they're looking at the lesson plans. And I guarantee you, critical race theory is a racist theory. And I want to destroy this myth right now. People of all colors, including myself, oppose critical race theory because it's based on a lie. This country was founded on liberty and freedom. And the idea that people should be looked at by skin color is insulting to everything that America stands for…

I'll tell you right now, these white liberals on the Democratic side, they do not speak for America. I think the strategy should be what's going on right now. Families across the country of all colors should challenge this school board, demand to see the curriculum, demand to see the lesson plan, demand to see the stated objective, to see if this critical race theory is in the school curriculum. If so, challenge it and raise it to a level where people are aware of it. It's going to be a major factor, along with crime in the 2022 election, in which the Democrats are going to lose. And Nancy Pelosi will be retired."

