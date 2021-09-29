Left-wing pundit Matthew Dowd announces bid for Texas lieutenant governor

Left-wing media pundit Matthew Dowd announced Wednesday he would run for Texas lieutenant governor as a Democrat, to the derision of many and the enthusiasm of some liberal media members and the Lincoln Project.

The Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat, who has never held office, said incumbent Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, R., "puts his me over our we" in his announcement video.

"We need more officials who tell the truth, who believe in public services, in common sense with common decency for the common good," Dowd says in the video. "Dan Patrick believes in none of those and that is why I am running for the powerful office of lieutenant governor of this great state."

Dowd is one of numerous former Republicans who enjoys frequent media appearances as a zealous GOP basher and committed liberal. While now a Democrat, Dowd purported to be an independent for years despite clearly supporting progressive positions at every turn. The prolific tweeter is also notorious for blocking critics on the social media platform.

He left ABC News this year after more than a decade as its chief political analyst, and he's made numerous MSNBC and CNN appearances in 2021. Among his comments this year include guessing more than 100 million people would be killed by climate change this year and saying the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was worse than the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Dowd, a straight, white, male Christian, wrote in 2018 people like himself should not pursue power in order to make space for minorities.

"I would humbly suggest that we as white male Christians take it upon ourselves to step back and give more people who don’t look like us access to the levers of power," he wrote, adding, "As a white male Christian in America, I am part of a dwindling subset that has held the levers of power politically and economically in nearly every field for the entire history of the United States."

Dowd's candidacy was swiftly mocked online, with critics pointing to everything from his poor political prognostication – he said Senate Minority Leaderr Mitch McConnell was in "deep trouble" in Kentucky 2020 before he went on to win by nearly 20 points – to his reputation as a chameleon to his melodramatic speaking and writing style. He also came under fire in 2019 for a misogynistic attack on Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Dowd did quickly win endorsements from such figures as ex-conservative Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, Reed Galen of the disagraced Lincoln Project, and fellow left-wing pundit Ron Fournier.

Dowd was a Democrat early in his political career, then became a Republican in 1999 and was chief strategist for President George W. Bush's re-election in 2004, and then later left the GOP and became an "independent." He rejoined the Democratic Party this year.

Dowd said he’s running as a "Bob Bullock, Ann Richards Democrat," according to the Texas Tribune, referencing the last two Democrats elected to lieutenant governor and governor in Texas in the 1990s. He attacked Patrick for his "culture war" views, leadership on coronavirus, and handling of the electric grid disaster this year.