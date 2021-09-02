Matthew Dowd predicts 100 million deaths this year from climate change, blames Republicans

Political analyst Matthew Dowd predicted on Thursday the world will see more deaths due to climate change this year than "all of the World Wars in the last 100 years combined."

Dowd appeared on MSNBC’s "Deadline White House" to discuss the devastation from Hurricane Ida and insisted the powerful storm was caused by climate change, and we could be seeing worse storms in the future.

"We’re about to have more deaths in a year in the globe because of climate change than all of the World Wars in the last 100 years combined," Dowd warned viewers.

An estimate of over 100 million people died from World War I and World War II.

He added that we have only "12 to 24 months" to act before the situation becomes "irreversible."

"We are fast approaching, unless we fundamentally do something in the next 12 to 24 months, an irreversible problem we’re going to be facing this week every single week. And it’s going to include droughts, it’s going to include deaths, it’s going to include freezes, it’s going to include all of that," he said.

Dowd's comment echoes far-left climate alarmists who predict doom if drastic action to address climate change isn't taken. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., predicted in 2019 that the world only has 12 years to address climate change or the world will end.

Dowd placed the blame for the devastation from Hurricane Ida solely on Republicans for not believing in "the common good" and "discounting science."

"There’s not equal blame, and there’s not both sides on anything close to this issue. Actually, both sides stuff has hurt us in getting anything done. There is one side that has listened to science, and one side that hasn’t," Dowd said.

"Fundamentally, the problem is Republicans don’t believe in the common good. That has affected their COVID response. That affects their response to guns. That affects their response to everything. They don’t believe in the common good, and they discount science. And when you don’t believe in the common good, and you discount science, we end up here doing nothing about climate change in our time."

Hurricane Ida has caused unprecedented damage as it passed through Louisiana and continued to bring massive storms and flooding to the northeast throughout the week.