Lee Zeldin: Kathy Hochul 'bled out' a lot of support tonight

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin reacted to his Tuesday debate with incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, blasting her for "deflecting" on issues New Yorkers care about.

Zeldin joined "The Ingraham Angle" in his first post-debate interview and highlighted how Hochul refused to substantially talk about issues affecting voters.

"She was given many opportunities, but she kept trying to change the subject and talk about Trump," he said. "You ask her about crime, Trump. You ask her about corruption, Trump."

The congressman criticized the governor for her record on addressing crime throughout the state and her refusal to remove Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg from office over his soft-on-crime policies.

"Alvin Bragg from day one has refused to enforce the law," he told host Laura Ingraham. "I’ve said that he needs to be removed, Kathy Hochul said, ‘He just got there, cut him some slack. He’s doing his job.'"

Zeldin promised to remove Bragg from office on day one if elected.

He argued New Yorkers don't feel safe and a majority of them have "hit their breaking point, deciding whether to stay in New York or head to some other state."

Hochul in recent weeks touted enacting tougher bail laws to tackle rising crime. In mid-October, she announced plans to increase police presence in NYC's subway system.

Zeldin told host Laura Ingraham he believes New Yorkers care more about their safety and their "wallets" than hearing about Trump.

"I would say people were out there listening, even if they didn’t like Trump — they also care about safety, they also care about their wallets. So she probably lost support even from people who, going in, were behind her and may not have even voted for President Trump," he said. "I think she bled out a lot of support tonight and certainly very much fired up our people."