Leavitt calls Minnesota 'land of 10,000 Somali schemes' in scathing Walz takedown over fraud scandals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday after the state's mounting fraud scandal contributed to his decision to end his re-election bid.

"President Trump has been calling out Tim Walz for his incompetence and corrupt leadership for a very long time, and Trump was right about everything…" Leavitt told "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"A state that was once known as the land of 10,000 lakes has been turned into the land of 10,000 Somali schemes because of their governor."

Leavitt’s remarks refer to multiple alleged fraud schemes in Minnesota that, according to state and federal investigators, involved the misuse of public funds intended for social services and other government programs.

ABBOTT ORDERS COMPREHENSIVE FRAUD PROBE INTO TEXAS CHILD CARE FUNDING AFTER MINNESOTA SCANDAL

Several of the cases center on nonprofit organizations accused of submitting false claims or diverting taxpayer money, with prosecutions and audits ongoing.

Republicans have argued the scandals reflect broader failures of oversight within the Walz administration, accusing the governor of ignoring warning signs and allowing massive sums of money to be improperly distributed.

"The scale of the fraud that the Trump administration, with the help of great independent journalists like Nick Shirley, is uncovering right now, is surely shocking," Leavitt added, referring to the viral video appearing to show Minnesota daycare centers that were non-operational despite allegedly receiving millions of dollars in government aid.

KAROLINE LEAVITT WARNS 'PEOPLE WILL BE IN HANDCUFFS' AS FEDS ZERO IN ON MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL

"The Department of Justice has convicted and prosecuted nearly 100 defendants in Minnesota and, because of these new details and this new reporting that has come to light, this is an all-hands-on-deck, across-the-entire-government effort."

Walz has publicly acknowledged the fraud and pledged to tackle it, saying the situation "is on my watch" and that he is "accountable" for fixing it, even as his administration has questioned some federal estimates regarding the massive scale of the fraud.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz issued a third-party audit of Medicaid billing through Minnesota's Department of Human Services and paused payments for some services while an audit is underway, according to FOX 9 in St. Paul.

A spokesperson for Walz recently released a statement addressing the swath of allegations plaguing the state, saying, "The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and asked the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action. He has strengthened oversight."