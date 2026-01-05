Nick Shirley gloats he 'ended Tim Walz’ after Minnesota governor scraps re-election bid amid fraud scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley gloated that his viral report on alleged Minnesota fraud "ended" Gov. Tim Walz, who announced Monday that he's dropping his bid for a third term as governor amid mounting criticism.

Shirley upended the news cycle last month with a 42-minute video investigating Minnesota daycare centers that appeared inactive despite receiving millions of dollars in government funding. The video, which has been viewed more than 138 million times on X alone, prompted investigations by federal officials and led the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to freeze all childcare payments in Minnesota.

Many pointed fingers at Walz over his handling of his state's massive welfare assistance fraud scandal, and he announced he would step out of the race. It represents a major fall from grace for Walz, who was the 2024 Democratic vice-presidential nominee.

Shirley took to X for a victory lap.

"I ENDED TIM WALZ," Shirley wrote in an all-caps message.

Walz, who previously attacked Shirley as a "far-right YouTuber" and "delusional conspiracy theorist," didn’t name the independent journalist when announcing his decision.

"The political gamesmanship we’re seeing from Republicans is only making that fight harder to win," Walz said in a statement.

"But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all," the governor added. "Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences."

"So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work," Walz said.

Shirley also responded directly to Walz’s message on X.

"You should’ve put Minnesota first when you had the chance. Instead, you let billions of dollars of fraud happen across your state," Shirley wrote.

"I hear Quality LEARING Center is hiring," he added, referencing the Minnesota daycare center that famously misspelled "learning" on its sign.

Walz launched his bid for a third four-year term as Minnesota governor in September, but in recent weeks has been facing a barrage of criticism from President Donald Trump, Republicans and even some Democrats over the large-scale theft in a state long known for good governance.

More than 90 people — most from Minnesota’s large Somali community — have been charged since 2022 in what prosecutors describe as the nation’s largest COVID-era fraud scheme. The U.S. attorney in Minnesota has said the scope of the theft could exceed $1 billion and rise to as high as $9 billion.

Federal prosecutors said some of those who have already pleaded guilty used the money to buy luxury cars, real estate, jewelry and international vacations, with some of the funds also sent overseas and possibly into the hands of Islamic terrorists.

"This is on my watch, I am accountable for this and, more importantly, I am the one that will fix it," Walz told reporters last month.

His term will end in January 2027.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.