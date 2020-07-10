Lawrence Jones: We need media to challenge Biden on his policies

The media needs to challenge presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on his progressive policies, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones asserted Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Jones pointed out that the former vice president has been swayed farther and farther to the left as his party shifts towards the positions of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Thursday, Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" economic plan, which centered on manufacturing, innovation, and middle-class families--hallmarks of President Trump's "America First" platform.

"The truth is throughout this [coronavirus] crisis, Donald Trump has been almost singularly focused on the stock market — the Dow and Nasdaq — not you, not your families," Biden said. "If I'm fortunate enough to be elected president, I'll be laser-focused on working families, the middle-class families that I came from."

"Friends" host Steve Doocy noted: "You know, the Joe Biden camp says regarding his...plan that it's actually quite moderate because it does not cave completely to the radical left; because they didn't put the Green New Deal in it, they didn't put [in] Medicare-for-all, they didn't get rid of fracking in the United States. So, is it ultimately moderate or is it a tilt to the left?"

"No, it’s progressive," Lawrence replied.

"And, as I continue to tell people, Bernie Sanders is the most popular Democrat. He is the most powerful Democrat even though he is not really a Democrat. He wants incremental change. He wants generational change. He is not worried about being president," Jones said. "And, as you can see Joe Biden is adopting policies that [are] associated with him."

But the thing that worries Jones the most is that Biden's promises to the American electorate often seem contradictory.

"But, the thing that is concerning is that you have him releasing this proposal that is supposed to be this compromise to get those progressive voters because he needs them or they are not going to show up if he doesn't adopt something. And then, you have a speech of him talking about America first and putting American jobs first. And, it seems like a contradiction," he said. "And so, this is why we need debates.

"This is why we need a press that is willing to challenge candidates on their policy positions. Because, I'm not sure Joe Biden even knows how to defend these policies because they really aren't his ideas," he concluded.

