Joy Reid guest accuses America of ‘coddling weak White men’ in anti-Trump rant targeting conservatives

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Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid and liberal commentator Wajahat Ali unleashed a rant against "weak White conservative men" during a recent episode of "The Joy Reid Show," targeting President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other conservatives while accusing America of "coddling" White men.

"These weak, pathetic, fragile, brittle, porcelain teacups," Ali said during the segment. "They can dish it, but they can’t take it."

Reid claimed the country rewarded "mediocre" White men while unfairly questioning minorities' qualifications.

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"This is what America was built on in telling these weak-chinned, unaccomplished mediocrities that the meritocracy means they get everything they want," Reid said.

Ali and Reid also mocked conservatives as fragile and unable to handle criticism during the discussion.

"They demand safe spaces for themselves. No safe spaces for anyone else," Ali said. "They demand civility, but give only cruelty."

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Reid agreed with Ali’s criticism and argued America had allegedly elevated unqualified White men into positions of power while dismissing the accomplishments of women and minorities.

"Donald Trump is not qualified to be president of the United States," Reid said.

The former MSNBC host also mocked Hegseth, claiming he became defense secretary because Trump "thinks [he] is attractive."

"You’re qualified to be secretary of defense … simply because you’re a White guy who Donald Trump thinks is attractive," Reid said.

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Ali additionally argued that conservatives were teaching White men they could succeed without merit.

"They’re literally having a deficit of White men even trying to go to college now because they’re telling them you don’t have to do s---," Reid said.

Throughout the discussion, Reid and Ali repeatedly accused the Trump administration of filling key positions with unqualified loyalists while removing women and minorities from leadership roles.

"They got rid of women, Black people — especially women of color," Ali said.

"These dumba-- mediocre men purged all the women and people of color for their bros," he later added.

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White House spokesman Davis Ingle blasted Reid’s remarks in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"There’s a reason Joy Reid’s show got canceled — her takes were too dumb even for MSDNC," Ingle said. "I lose brain cells every time I have the displeasure of hearing her speak."

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Reid departed MSNBC — since rebranded as MS NOW — in February of last year, after the network canceled "The ReidOut." Since leaving the network, she has continued political commentary through online appearances and independent media projects.