Lawrence Jones slams Joe Biden: Black America is 'fed up' and tired of supporting Dems

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said on Monday that presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was "ill-prepared" for “The Breakfast Club” interview with Charlamagne tha God, where the former vice president came under fire last week after making a controversial remark about black Americans supporting President Trump.

“He’s been running away from 'The Breakfast Club' and Charlamagne tha God for a while,” Jones told “Fox & Friends.

"The Breakfast Club," a nationally broadcast morning talk show popular with black listeners, has been a platform for presidential candidates to discuss issues pertaining to the black community.

“A lot of politicians have rightfully been running away from 'The Breakfast Club' because they don’t have any agenda for black America," said Jones.

SEN. TIM SCOTT: BIDEN'S NEW COMMENT ON BLACK VOTERS IS 'MOST ARROGANT AND CONDESCENDING' I'VE HEARD

Biden made controversial comments in an interview Friday morning with “The Breakfast Club,” After host Charlamagne tha God said he had "more questions" for him before November, Biden defended his record with on issues affecting black Americans.

“I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said.

Biden walked back the remarks later the same day, saying: “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

"I shouldn't have been such a wise guy ... No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background," he said.

But the remarks drew swift criticism from across the political spectrum, in particular from the Trump campaign, which sought to highlight the remarks.

Jones said that Biden was very “condescending” in the interview with Charlamagne tha God.

“He tried to educate Charlamagne on the crime bill," he said. "Most people in black America know what happened with the crime bill. He tried to pass the buck, he tried to pretend that he really had a black agenda with the ‘lift every voice.’

“Black America is fed up. They’re tired of giving their votes to Democrats. They’re tired of Republicans not showing up in the community and they would sit this election out if the Democratic Party does not give them something of value. They realize the power they wield and they want reciprocal trade when it comes to this. As the president likes to say: if we’re going to give our vote, we need a tradeoff, we need something that’s going to benefit the community.”

Meanwhile, President Trump’s 2020 campaign has quickly created a new website as part of efforts to capitalize on this latest controversy to engulf Biden.

Within hours it created www.youaintblack.com. The website, with the logo “Black Voices for Trump 2020,” quotes the remarks in massive lettering, and includes a video that repeats Biden remarks with the word “racist" over his face and a number that supporters are encouraged to text "Woke."