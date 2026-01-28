Lawmakers demand answers after Dem mayor allegedly declined police support to university amid Israel protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX — The mayor of Evanston, Illinois allegedly "endangered" Jewish students at Northwestern University, according to documents obtained by the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg, R-Mich., sent a letter to Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, D., on Wednesday requesting him to address alleged inaction about encampments set up by anti-Israel agitators amid the conflict in Gaza.

"This briefing will aid the Committee in considering whether potential legislative changes, including legislation to specifically address antisemitic discrimination, are needed," the chairman wrote.

Walberg’s letter states documents allegedly showed that Biss refused to clear Northwestern University’s encampments.

"I write with grave concern regarding your failure to protect Jewish students at Northwestern University (Northwestern) by refusing to give the university the police support it desperately needed to clear its violent and antisemitic encampment in April 2024," Walberg wrote. "Just recently, you touted this failure in a letter to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, describing the individuals at the encampment as ‘peaceful.’ In reality, the encampment was a hotbed of antisemitic harassment and hostility, including multiple alleged assaults and virulently antisemitic signage."

Northwestern University was among several universities across the country rocked by protests amid the conflict in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel.

The Daily Northwestern reported that an encampment constructed on the campus lasted four days in April 2024 and was the first to result in an agreement between the protestors and the university.

In November, the Trump administration announced an agreement with Northwestern University requiring the school to pay $75 million and protect students and staff from any "hostile educational environment directed toward Jewish students."

Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the Northwestern agreement "a huge win for current and future Northwestern students, alumni, faculty, and for the future of American higher education."

The agreement came after the Trump administration froze approximately $790 million from Northwestern over potential civil rights investigations.

According to The Daily Northwestern, Biss wrote a letter to the Department of Education asking how the agreement with Northwestern would impact Evanston.

Northwestern is generally considered one of the largest employers in Evanston, with more than 6,500 staff and faculty members.

Walberg cited a Northwestern trustee accusing Biss of avoiding the encampment on campus in order to gain favor with progressive counterparts.

He wrote that Northwestern sought to arrest protesters on April 26 but was unable to do so with "too few police to safely get this done" due to the mayor’s "refusal to provide support."

Walberg wrote: "Concerningly, a Northwestern trustee said at the time that you were publicizing your refusal to provide the campus with support in order to ‘shore up [your] progressive credentials.’ The same trustee advised Northwestern’s then-president: ‘If the winds blow the wrong way [Biss] will throw you under the bus. No hesitation.’"

Walberg demanded Biss to address his coordination with local law enforcement while anti-Israel agitators protested on college campuses in Evanston.

"Considering your recent interest in campus conduct and antidiscrimination efforts at Northwestern, the Committee requests a briefing on, in your words, ‘local law-enforcement coordination’ when it comes to antisemitic activity on college campuses in Evanston," he wrote.

Northwestern nor Evanston officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.