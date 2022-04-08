Rep. Boebert on Left's agenda for kids: What is happening in America?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lauren Boebert called out the Left for its political agenda, saying it ends up harming minors Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Liberal bureaucrats "are doing anything in their power to protect these people who want to sexualize and groom our children," she told host Laura Ingraham. "And now to hear … that we have these ‘minor-attracted persons.’ What is this world coming to?"

"Five years ago, if you would have said that this is where all of this is leading, we would have been called crazy. And here we are. You have somebody saying that pedophilia — 'That's too degrading to call it, so we're going to call it MAPs.' What in the world is happening in America?"

Boebert added that "we need to know" if taxpayers' dollars are funding the removal of minors' breasts or genitalia.

"These are children," she said, telling the Biden administration to "get out of our lives, get out of our homes."

"These are our children, not yours — back the hell up."

Boebert earlier in the interview called for Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra's removal because of his role in promoting gender reassignment surgeries.

She dubbed the fruits of his department "absolutely disgusting."

"It is a sad day in America when the secretary of Health and Human Services is using his position of influence to promote gruesome gender reassignment surgeries on children," she added.

His record is "pretty pathetic on protecting children and parental rights," she claimed.

" … Any time they don't like the facts that are coming out, they call it a conspiracy," she continued. "We have been putting out information all along. We're called names, we're called conspiracy theorists, we're called racists, we're called bigots just for not going along with their agenda. They even turn on their own whenever they aren't falling in line with their agenda."