Lauren Boebert declares runner-up to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas 'rightful winner'

EXCLUSIVE: Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is leading a resolution in the House of Representatives to honor the runner-up to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as the "rightful winner" of the NCAA Women's 500-yard freestyle swim.

University of Virginia swimmer and Olympic medalist Emma Weyant came in second place on March 17 at the national championship event by 1.75 seconds. Thomas made history as being the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship — an honor that has drawn plenty of controversy.

"It's the women's race, and a man improperly took the first place title from Emma," Boebert told Fox News Digital in an interview. "When it comes to competitive sports, biology should really triumph (over) ideology."

Boebert said she doesn't know Weyant and hasn't spoken to her, but was motivated to author the resolution because, "I truly believe in giving honor where honor is due and Emma is absolutely worthy of honor."

Thomas previously competed as a male at the University of Pennsylvania for three years, but after going through hormone-replacement therapy and following the NCAA rules, she competed on the Penn women's team and began shattering school and Ivy League records.

"Mediocre male athletes who want first place rather than 450th should simply try harder and not pretend to be something that they're not," Boebert said, alluding to Thomas' rankings as a male swimmer.

Boebert's two-page resolution praises the 20-year-old Weyant as a role model and honors her many accomplishments, including her silver medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in the 400-meter individual medley.

"Emma Weyant's first place medal was stolen from her by a man competing in women's swimming," the resolution states as it names her the "rightful winner."

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis last week issued a proclamation that Weyant — a Florida native — is the rightful winner. The move by a possible presidential contender was panned by certain critics as cheap political stunt.

Boebert's resolution has little chance of passing the Democratic-led House. On whether her bill is a political ploy, the freshman lawmaker said: "It's a very cheap ploy of Lia Thomas to do what he's done. That's what's a cheap ploy here. For a male athlete who was ranking 450th in his own division to pretend to be a woman, so he can then go and crush women's dreams and careers."

Boebert has several co-sponsors — all Republicans: Reps. Andy Harris of Maryland, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Mary Miller of Illinois, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Jody Hice of Georgia, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Byron Donalds of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Chip Roy of Texas, Brian Mast of Florida, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Rodney Davis of Illinois.

"No girl should be robbed of athletic opportunities by being forced to compete with biological males in school sports," Miller said in a statement. "These overreaching policies don’t empower women, they threaten our daughters’ safety, education, and opportunities."

After the winning race, Thomas didn't participate in the official news conference as required by the NCAA, but addressed the controversy in an interview with ESPN.

"I try to ignore it as much as I can," Thomas said. "I try to focus on my swimming, what I need to do to get ready for my races. And just try to block out everything else."