SUNY professor under review for 'reprehensible' video defending pedophilia

A State University of New York at Fredonia professor is under review after video clips surfaced of him on social media defending pedophilia.

"Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. Imagine that she's a willing participant. A very standard, very widely held view is there's something deeply wrong about this. And it's wrong independent of it being criminalized," Fredonia philosophy professor Stephen Kershnar says in a clip posted to Twitter Tuesday.

"It's not obvious to me that is in fact wrong. I think this is a mistake. And I think that exploring why it's a mistake will tell us not only things about adult-child sex and statutory rape, but also about fundamental principles of morality," he said.

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY PLACES PROFESSOR ON LEAVE AFTER INTERVIEW DEFENDING 'MINOR-ATTRACTED PERSONS'

The clips appear to be from a YouTube video posted on Jan. 30 to the account "Brain in a Vat," which publishes "thought experiments and discussions with philosophers."

SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison condemned the video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, Tuesday evening.

"SUNY Fredonia is aware of a video posted online involving one of its professors," the statement read. "The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor’s views. The matter is being reviewed," Kolison wrote in the statement.

Additional clips of Kershnar show him saying "the notion that it's wrong [to have sexual relations] even with a one-year-old, it's not quite obvious to me." He pointed out that in "at least one culture," there are reports of grandmothers allegedly "fellating their baby boys to calm them down when they're colicky."

He also compared children consenting to sex to playing sports like kickball or preparing for their Bar Mitzvah.

"So there's all sorts of things that [children] will, you might think, ‘well, maybe there's something distinct about sex and they can't really understand it.’ It's not clear to me that what they're not getting at is consent."

ODU PROFESSOR RESIGNS AFTER COMMENTS ON ‘MINOR-ATTRACTED PERSONS’

"There's lots of activities that children engage in that they don't understand all that well. For example, when you, when you first show up to participate in a Judo tournament, or you prepare for your Bar Mitzvah," he said.

Kershnar’s LinkedIn page shows he has been an employee of the State University of New York system for 23 years. His bio page for Fredonia outlines he is an attorney and has written on topics: "abortion, adult-child sex, hell, most valuable player, pornography, punishment, sexual fantasies, slavery, and torture."

He has also authored publications titled, " Pedophilia and Adult-Child Sex : A Philosophical Analysis," " A Liberal Argument for Slavery ," and " Does the Pro-Life Worldview Make Sense? : Abortion, Hell, and Violence Against Abortion Doctors."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SUNY Fredonia did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment regarding if Kershnar has been placed on leave while he’s under review or how long the school was aware of his views on pedophilia.