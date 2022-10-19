LAURA INGRAHAM: They want you to sit down, shut up, take endless shots and live with 'a lot less'

Laura Ingraham asked Republican officials to step up and protect kids as Democrats and much of the medical community continues pushing COVID-19 vaccinations through the CDC's Vaccines for Children Program on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Republican governors need to step up to protect their children from this insidious onslaught from Big Pharma, which has infected and corrupted our public health sector. We're talking about children here. Florida's surgeon general is already on it, and I love this. Now parents are waking up. They're waking up to a lot of the fraud that's been perpetrated on America in the past few years from what they're forcing into the minds of children in the warped school curricula, and now what they're threatening to force into the bodies of our children, despite parental objections.

LAURA INGRAHAM: THINGS ARE GOING OFF THE RAILS, WITH DEMS DRIVING THE RUNAWAY TRAIN

Now, remember, these people are pro-choice about abortion, porn and drugs, but on everything else, they want to make all your family's big decisions. They'll push mandates and issue emergency regs. And when you don't comply, they'll punish you, they'll shame you and they'll try to exclude you. Now, speaking of big fat bullies, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker should offer a masterclass on how to abuse executive authority. He just extended the COVID emergency in his state through Nov. 12 — after the election, of course.

This means that when the latest order ends, Pritzker will have held emergency powers for 975 of his 1,398 days in office, or 70% of his term. And while he did drop some testing requirements, he also expanded the state's mask recommendations to include everyone if you can't socially distance regardless of vaccination status. Well, it used to be a recommendation for only the unvaccinated — no longer.