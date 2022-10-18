CDC could add COVID vaccine requirement for children to immunization list with 'no clinical data': Dr. Makary

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to announce later this week that the COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the list of required childhood vaccines.

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday it will be the first vaccine added "with no clinical data."

"There has never been a vaccine added to the child immunization schedule without solid clinical evidence that it reduces disease significantly in the community," he said.

Makary added that the CDC only has data from eight mice on the effects of the Omicron vaccine in young people. White House Coronavirus Response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has seen the data on the vaccines' effects, according to Makary, but it is not publicly available.

"What are they hiding? Why can’t we see this information?" he questioned on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Makary said those who wanted to see the data were "basically told stop asking questions."

REPUBLICANS EXPLODE WITH FURY OVER BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE: ‘ABSOLUTELY UNCONSTITUTIONAL’

If the CDC's ACIP puts the COVID-19 vaccine on the child immunization schedule, children could be required to get it in order to attend school.

The Johns Hopkins professor told host Tucker Carlson, 1 in 5,000 vaccine doses result in a "severe adverse event."

Makary highlighted a case study in Israel where 283 people took the COVID vaccine and ended up getting myocarditis; one died and two were in the ICU.

"If thousands of people are going to get myocarditis from this indiscriminate vaccination in young and healthy people, we’re going to see some unintended harm. and my concern is that some schools may blindly accept this," he said.

Makary added that it will be up to states to implement the policy if the ACIP passes the vaccine requirement.

DR FAUCI SAYS HE HAD ‘NOTHING’ TO DO WITH PROLONGED COVID-19 SCHOOL CLOSURES

"That’s where I think parents have a right to say let’s see some clinical data before we force this as a requirement for school," he stressed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP