LAURA INGRAHAM: No one seems to want to be a kid growing up today

Ingraham says parents must work overtime to protect their kids

Laura Ingraham explores how growing up has changed in recent years for kids and how parents are having to work "overtime" to filter through what content their children see on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: At my high school reunion in Connecticut over the weekend, many of my classmates, they remarked about how grateful they were to have grown up when we all did. It was pre–cell phone. It was pre-computer. Just friendships, rivalries, triumphs — heartbreaks, of course. But given what's happened, especially in the last few years, no one seems to want to be a kid growing up today. Things have just gotten too crazy.

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE BAD NEWS KEEPS ROLLING IN FOR BIDEN AND THE DEMOCRATS

August 16: During a Wilson High School field hockey team practice at John Gurski Stadium on the first day of fall sports Monday morning August 16, 2021. 

August 16: During a Wilson High School field hockey team practice at John Gurski Stadium on the first day of fall sports Monday morning August 16, 2021.  (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Somehow, parents and/or authorities in Plano, Texas, with kids all around, allow a drag queen to perform this.

Now, parents have always had to be vigilant about protecting their kids' innocence. But being a parent today, and I'm one — it's hard. It means making sure you work overtime to filter everything that your kids are looking at. It's almost impossible, but you try.

