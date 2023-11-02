Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a spectacular sabotaging of America by our own president

Ingraham calls the Biden administration's handling of China 'insane'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Biden is sidling up to the most anti-democratic regime in history Video

Laura: Biden is sidling up to the most anti-democratic regime in history

Laura Ingraham discusses the upcoming meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discusses President Biden's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and how he is allegedly selling out the U.S. to China on "The Ingraham Angle.'

JOE BIDEN RECEIVED $40K IN ‘LAUNDERED CHINA MONEY’ FROM BROTHER IN 2017, COMER SAYS

LAURA INGRAHAM: One thing is certain: Xi she does not meet with foreign leaders unless he wants something that they're prepared to give him, and he wants those Trump tariffs lifted. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right.

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right. (Getty Images)

We're all getting played here. Those tariffs, they're coming off. I knew it. For China's meaningless promises on climate change, Biden is prepared to reward them by dropping tariffs that are necessary and that Trump knew were necessary to offset all of China's rampant trade cheating. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is kind of like a bank teller handing a gun to a robber in the middle of a bank heist. It's completely insane. You're witnessing a spectacular sabotaging of America by our own president, by opening our southern border, destroying our energy independence, all the inflationary spending, and now surrendering more U.S. manufacturing to China. If they aren't bought and paid for over at the White House, they're all sure acting like they are.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

This article was written by Fox News staff.