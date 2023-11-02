LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a spectacular sabotaging of America by our own president

Laura Ingraham discusses President Biden's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and how he is allegedly selling out the U.S. to China on "The Ingraham Angle.'

JOE BIDEN RECEIVED $40K IN ‘LAUNDERED CHINA MONEY’ FROM BROTHER IN 2017, COMER SAYS

LAURA INGRAHAM: One thing is certain: Xi she does not meet with foreign leaders unless he wants something that they're prepared to give him, and he wants those Trump tariffs lifted.

We're all getting played here. Those tariffs, they're coming off. I knew it. For China's meaningless promises on climate change, Biden is prepared to reward them by dropping tariffs that are necessary and that Trump knew were necessary to offset all of China's rampant trade cheating.

This is kind of like a bank teller handing a gun to a robber in the middle of a bank heist. It's completely insane. You're witnessing a spectacular sabotaging of America by our own president, by opening our southern border, destroying our energy independence, all the inflationary spending, and now surrendering more U.S. manufacturing to China. If they aren't bought and paid for over at the White House, they're all sure acting like they are.

