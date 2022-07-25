Laura Ingraham: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Kamala?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed why the country is in a serious bind and why Democrats are racking their brains about what to do on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: From a very busy Washington night, how do you solve a problem like Kamala? That’s the focus of tonight's angle. Biden's COVID diagnosis, as mild as it may be, is still a triggering event to the D.C. Establishment, what if something happens to the president and Kamala Harris has to step in? This scenario is a terrifying prospect for anyone who’s followed her performance over the past few years. Now in an administration of punch lines, she’s in a class by herself. Last Sunday during a podcast interview where she managed to make the Democrats holy grail of abortions sound evermore callous, if that’s possible.

LAURA INGRAHAM: ITS CONSTANT HUMILIATION FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN

For the Democrats, having a woman as utterly incompetent as Harris as vice president is fraught with political peril and of course for the country, it’s a national security nightmare. If Harris has to take over as commander in chief, marinate in that for a moment, China is going to take Taiwan in about 30 minutes. Now the most important security issue facing America on the home front of course, is our open border, and the White House put her in charge of it.

