Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved,' White House physician says

Biden is tolerating COVID-19 treatment 'well,' O'Connor says

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have now "almost completely resolved," White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Monday.

The president first tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.

"President Biden completed his fourth full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved," O’Connor said Monday. "When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness."

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal," O’Connor said. "His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

BIDEN, WITH COVID, MAKES UNSCHEDULED VIRTUAL APPEARANCE TO TALK ABOUT GAS PRICES

O’Connor said the president is continuing to "tolerate treatment well" and said the team will continue Paxlovid "as planned." 

"He is experiencing no shortness of breath at all," O’Connor said, adding that the president will "continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner."

O’Connor said Biden is also responding to therapy "as expected."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As I’ve stated previously, the BA5 variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations," O’Connor said, noting that the president "continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to test negative for COVID-19. 

The president posted a photo on Twitter Monday, working alongside his dog, Commander. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics