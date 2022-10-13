Expand / Collapse search
Michigan parents outraged after chaotic school board meeting ends abruptly: 'It's about protecting children'

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Dr. Moe Sohoubah, who is a father of eight, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Dearborn school board meeting the broader concern surrounding the books in the school library.

Michigan parents are outraged after a Dearborn school board meeting was ended abruptly when residents raised concerns over explicit books in school libraries. 

Dr. Moe Sohoubah, a father of eight, joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to recount the meeting in the Detroit suburb and the community's outcry over the appropriateness of the books. 

"This is not about… one side or another," Sohoubah told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "This is really about protecting the children, the purity of their mind… We're talking about 13-year-old children at the high school, and we want them to keep their mind pure and focus on math, science, technology and other subjects that really matter to their future."

The school board meeting, which took place Monday night, was centered around concerns over the appropriateness of school books, and quickly ended after the school board president, Roxanne McDonald, advised parents to "not boo."

But Sohoubah said there were many components that led up to Monday night's chaos. 

A Dearborn, Michigan school board meeting ended after the fire marshal said the gathering broke the fire code, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

A Dearborn, Michigan school board meeting ended after the fire marshal said the gathering broke the fire code, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Dearborn Public Schools)

He said many parents were already outraged that at a previous meeting in September, parents against so-called "book banning" were allotted three minutes or more to speak.  

"This was a hot topic," Sohoubah said. "They knew that parents would show up. This is a very tight-knit community. Residents here are very passionate about the education of their kids, and they're going to attend meetings like that."

Michigan parents protest school board over explicit books in school library.

Michigan parents protest school board over explicit books in school library. (Fox News)

The booing came after school board member Adel Mozip admitted some books may not be age-appropriate for some grade levels. He also accused some parents of taking their outrage over the matter too far. 

Michigan mother Stephanie Butler was originally one of the parents who sounded the alarm and said she has faced retribution over her concern. 

"I've had my Google business taken down," Butler said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday. "I get prank phone calls, calling me a White Christian nationalist… They share fake stuff about me on Twitter … there's just so much nonsense."

"Now I have people… within my own community trying to discredit me and trying to call us… this army mob of religious extremist parents who care about their kids and don't want them to be… sexually glorified," she continued. 

The board announced a new meeting would take place Thursday with a new location to accommodate more attendees. 

