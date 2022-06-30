Laura Ingraham: This is a 'miserable' time for the Left

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how July 4th is a "miserable time" for Democrats because they are "embarrassed" by our people and our history Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Going into the 4th of July weekend, the most patriotic time of the year, but of course, it's really a miserable time for the Left because they're embarrassed by our people and our history. Let's face it, they hate most of our past presidents, including Washington and Lincoln. Everyone on Mt. Rushmore — they want them all ripped down.

LAURA INGRAHAM: HIDING IN EUROPE IS PREFERABLE TO COMING BACK HOME AND FACING THE WRATH OF AMERICA

And the last thing they want to do is celebrate America's independence because, after all, they don't want America to be independent. So you think I'm exaggerating? All this is just TV stuff? Well, I'm not. Think about who these people have become. Think about what they truly believe. How they feel about American history.

Oh, my God. Let me define rules-based international order for you. They're vague rules that exist only to restrain and weaken the United States and then empower countries that enjoy free-riding off of us or China. The rules never, never apply to China, which would never dream of doing anything against its own self-interest. Forget about it.

Now, remember, the Biden administration doesn't go overseas to defend American interests. Oh, no. They engage in multilateral talks to advance global interests. American interests don't even come second or third in Biden World. Why should we be trusted to make our own policies or even, frankly, choose our own leaders? We should have to live under international norms drafted by bureaucrats in Europe. The EU — they should run our domestic policy, our climate agenda, our foreign policy and of course, they should decide all hot-button cultural issues.

