Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here."

Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "Al lright guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.

"There’s no such thing as a quick one. I’m out of here," Biden said as he walked away from the podium as numerous reporters had their hands raised.

Biden, who has a history of walking away from reporters attempting to ask questions, smiled as he exited the stage while multiple voices were heard shouting, "Mr. President."

Earlier in the press conference, Biden repeatedly referenced a pre-determined list of reporters he was instructed to call on.

"I’ll be happy to take your questions, and the first question, I’m told, is Darlene Superville from the Associated Press," he said to begin the question-and-answer portion as he read off a piece of paper.

He went on to reference the paper several times when calling on reporters.

Last week, Biden held up a note card during remarks that included detailed directions such as, "YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants" and "YOU take YOUR seat."

Before Thursday’s abrupt ending, Biden said he would support Congress ending the filibuster to pass legislation protecting a national right to abortion. He originally supported keeping the Senate filibuster when he entered office, but was pressed to disclose any executive action he may take to secure abortion access nationally. Biden responded that the only solution is to codify Roe v. Wade in Congress.

"The foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was," Biden said. "I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that."

He continued, "And if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights, we should require an exception to the filibuster for this action."

Biden had previously called on Congress to codify Roe following the Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, but he had not called for ending the filibuster. Biden has only previously called for the measure in an effort to pass an expansive election law overhaul, which his administration failed to do.

