Laura Ingraham: Hiding in Europe is preferable to coming back home and facing the wrath of America

Laura Ingraham discussed how Democrats are "unraveling" while President Biden's approval rating with Americans continues to falter on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Hiding out in Europe would seem a lot more preferable to coming back home and facing the wrath of America. Now, what you're witnessing is the great unraveling of the Democrats. Eighty-five percent of Americans now believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction, including a whopping 78% of Democrats. So what's making people so pessimistic?

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS ARE DANGLING A LOT OF ‘SHINY OBJECTS’ IN FRONT OF US

Well, new Gallup data points directly to the economy, not cultural issues, not January 6 concerns. Sixty-seven percent of Americans say gas prices are causing them financial pain. Sixty-two percent say the price of gas means they're driving less, and 55% say gas prices are forcing them to change their vacation plans. And it gets even gnarlier because today we found out that the Biden economy, get this, contracted more in Q1, the first quarter, than previous estimates. So now it's a 1.6% annualized decline. Not good. It's horrible, but the guy who totally missed inflation a year ago, "The Angle" was warning about it, as you recall, says essentially, don't worry — be happy.

Talk about out-of-touch, like purposely misleading the country. And of course, he was reappointed by Congress for another term. You just can't make this up. Zero accountability ever in this administration for getting things wrong, which they do a lot. And with all this bad news that's swirling around, Hill Democrats are getting increasingly annoyed.

