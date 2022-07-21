Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: Liberals love to fawn over Europe, even when it's collapsing

Laura Ingraham describes a Europe in ruin

Fox News Staff
Angle: The European Mirage

Laura Ingraham discusses how despite praise for so long from Democrats by the way it was run, Europe is collapsing on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham called out liberal elites who praise Europe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a so-called new leader of the free world as Europe begins to crumble on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: They're always jealous of Europe's high gas prices. They marvel that it's guaranteed multi-week vacation time, free government health care. And they came to love Europe's persistent anti-Americanism, its growing hostility to Christianity, even its refugees from North Africa and the Middle East. Liberal journalists fawned over the always-brilliant Angela Merkel in Germany. If only we could have a leader like her. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: THEY WANT STRICT GOVERNMENT CONTROL ON HOW BUSINESS OPERATES AND EVENTUALLY HOW WE LIVE

Well, that's a good clue that it's not worked out so well for Germany. The Germany she left behind is not looking so hot today, is it? Because we see the stark truth: Europe in many ways is collapsing. Its leaders are giving up. It's a total basket case. Life for normal, working people there is increasingly miserable.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo by Jochen Zick - Pool / Getty Images)

So sad. Let's review what's happened there in just one month. Today, 10 years after he was considered the savior of Italy's currency, Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned and parliament dissolved. 

Now to France, where the country there is a total mess with Emmanuel Macron's split government. Once ridiculed by the elites, Marine Le Pen's National Front Party — National Rally Party — is no longer fringe. It received nearly 42% of the vote last April. And last month, the party got 89 seats in parliament, up from eight. 

Of course, the U.K.'s BoJo — Boris Johnson — he didn't govern as a populist. He's a fake populist. He was forced out and yesterday made his final appearance before Parliament

This article was written by Fox News staff.