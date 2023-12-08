LAURA INGRAHAM: Harvard, UPenn and MIT's presidents thought their titles and prestige would protect them

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down the fall-out from Harvard, UPenn and MIT's presidents' Capitol Hill testimony on "The Ingraham Angle."
HOUSE REPS ANNOUNCE INVESTIGATION INTO HARVARD, MIT, UPENN AFTER 'MORALLY BANKRUPT' TESTIMONY ON ANTISEMITISM
LAURA INGRAHAM: The tolerance of vile, genocide-supporting antisemitism on campus. It's simply a symptom of a disease that has gripped these universities for decades, and one thing we've learned in recent years is that America — it's full of institutions that are not as nearly powerful as they appear or want to appear. Think about this, not just Harvard. The GOP establishment looked unbeatable in its own primaries until Donald Trump took them on. Disney, vaunted Disney, looked unbeatable in the state of Florida until Ron DeSantis took them up. Then there was the Washington Post. It used to be strong enough to bring down a president. Now its own people are facing huge layoffs and buyouts. And now the Ivies are facing a similar judgment.
President Gay and the other witnesses at that hearing never believed, though, that they would face consequences from anything they said to Congresswoman Stefanik. They thought their titles and their prestige would protect them. They always do, but they were wrong. The Ivies became very rich and very powerful because they had a reputation for rigor, hard work, tradition and excellence. Well, that reputation now lies in tatters, not only in Washington, but all over the world. If they want to regain it, they need to begin by hiring presidents on the basis of merit and not on grievance.