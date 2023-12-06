Expand / Collapse search
Harvard president's attempt to 'cleanup' antisemitism statement flops on social media: 'It's too late now'

President Claudine Gay appeared to equivocate on whether calls for the genocide of Jews was a breach of Harvard's code of conduct

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Billionaire Harvard alum excoriates university presidents over antisemitism hearing: Must resign in disgrace Video

Billionaire Harvard alum excoriates university presidents over antisemitism hearing: Must resign in disgrace

Billionaire and Harvard graduate Bill Ackman demands that the presidents of three prestigious universities should resign after they refused to say that calling for the genocide of Jews on their campuses breached their rules and led to harassment.

Harvard University and its president faced even more intense backlash over her attempt to clean up controversial comments about antisemitism.

Harvard President Dr. Claudine Gay issued a statement Wednesday clarifying that the university has a staunch position against calls for violence against the Jewish community, after she seemed to equivocate on the issue while testifying before Congress the previous day.

"There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students. Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account," Gay said in a statement posted to Harvard's X account.

ELISE STEFANIK SAYS SHE WAS LEFT 'SHAKEN' BY UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS' 'PATHETIC' ANSWERS ABOUT ANTISEMITISM

Harvard President Claudine Gay

Harvard Pres. Claudine Gay testified before Congress over antisemitism on the college campus. (Getty Images)

During her congressional testimony, Gay was repeatedly asked if calling for the genocide of Jews was against Harvard policy. She didn't give a clear answer. 

"We embrace a commitment to free expression, even [if they] are objectionable, offensive, hateful," Gay said at the hearing. "It's when that speech crosses into conduct that violates our policies against bullying."

Several social media users attacked the followup statement and renewed calls for Gay to resign in disgrace.

"The PR team got to her… now we’ll see further cleanups and clarifications every few days like after 10/7. She is just not credible," Manhattan Institute senior fellow Ilya Shapiro wrote.

"You should have said this yesterday, live, in-person and on camera.Not today, after your PR firm told you you needed to clean it up. It’s too late now. It’s not credible," former Bush aide Ari Fleischer wrote on X.

"Weird how Claudine Gay was clearly asked to condemn this like 9 times under oath yesterday and wouldn't do it. But now after mass outrage suddenly she issues a statement," Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy wrote.

Claudine Gay

Dr. Claudine Gay did not respond for a comment to Fox News Digital.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fox News contributor Joe Concha commented, "’Let me be clear’ is the ultimate do-over in social media. Do not send your kid to Harvard. Do not donate. The rest will play out naturally."

"So why didn’t she just say that at yesterday’s hearing?" Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik asked.

Jewish Insider editor-in-chief Josh Kraushaar joked, "Cleanup on aisle Harvard."

HARVARD, MIT AND UPENN PRESIDENTS PRESSED ON 'RACE-BASED IDEOLOGY OF THE RADICAL LEFT' AT ANTISEMITISM HEARING

"Dismantle the discriminatory DEI regime on campus that created this pervasive racial hatred, then resign. Until that happens, no one cares what Gay has to say," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway exclaimed.

New York Post reporter Jon Levine wrote, "I believe what comes out of people’s mouths — not what their crisis comms staffers put in a statement after."

"I am for pressuring her to resign. I am glad this is all being highlighted… but what rock have folks been living under? This is just one obvious example of what these ‘elite’ universities have become…  will we stop giving them blank checks?!  Will alumni stop giving them money?" Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy posted.

Harvard president testifies

Claudine Gay faced backlash for her original comments about antisemitism at Harvard University. (Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gay’s statement later received a Community Note reading, "At a Congressional hearing yesterday, President Gray refused to say whether calling for Jewish genocide is against the university code of conduct."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gay and Harvard University for a comment.

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.