Why Ron DeSantis's Disney fight matters

The true test of leaders is when they put aside political self-interest.

In Florida, political self-interest rose to an all-time high, following endless calls for Gov. Ron DeSantis to surrender his fight against Disney and the woke mob. Disney, the largest employer in the state of Florida, has pulled the strings of Tallahassee politicians for over 40 years.

Those strings were finally cut when DeSantis became governor.

Most standard politicians would’ve caved to the public pressure overnight. Especially if they were even contemplating a run for president. But DeSantis didn't. And his display of courage and conviction in the fight against Disney is exactly why he should be the next president of the United States.

Political memories are notoriously short, but let’s not forget: Disney took a shot at Florida first. The Florida legislature had passed a bill protecting children from sexualized content in classrooms, a law that earned the overwhelming favor of countless teachers and legions of parents.

With no working knowledge of the legislation, Disney attacked the governor for signing the bill into law.

A handful of Disney employees pressured the company's then-CEO, Bob Chapek, into action. What followed was a familiar ritual: the woke CEO merry-go-round.

First you side with the social justice warriors and "take a stand." Then you learn that you've overstepped – and just sit right back down. Then, having ticked off pretty much everyone, you get slammed for sitting down after standing up. And then you get fired.

Thus, Bob Chapek was out, and another Bob – Bob Iger – returned to Disney. This is where most politicians might have left it. But Disney's intrusive and arrogant behavior forced a hard question: Why does Disney – a multibillion-dollar, California-headquartered corporation – get special tax treatments and handouts in the state of Florida? Why are they allowed to essentially operate as a pseudo-government in the state, and what permits Disney the access to corporate welfare unavailable to small businesses?

The answer was because the Sunshine State’s chief executives – including Republicans – had operated for decades sheepishly looking the other way on corporatism and gave them a pass because "it’s Disney."

But DeSantis decided to change the game. He bucked Disney of its unjust ties with the Florida government by revoking their special privileges with the state. Even though the left and corporate media painted this move as unfair, it wasn't. He was taking the crony out of crony capitalism and evening the playing field, as is the promise of America.

Republicans have spent years chirping about fighting big government and big corporations, but none have had the guts or political conviction to truly act on these issues. Not even Donald Trump. These "pet Republicans" as I often refer to them on my show, trade short-term election wins – that turn out to be losses – in the exchange for long-term bloated government.

What Ron DeSantis did in Florida is what Republicans should have done years ago.

Corporations like Disney are far too eager to lobby for tax breaks and be given special favors from Republican politicians – only to turn around and smear the right as soon as woke activist agendas get in their ears. Over and over, Republicans fall for the trick, debasing themselves before companies that send jobs overseas, poison the culture with insane left-wing ideology, and, in Disney’s case, push this toxicity on to young children.

DeSantis said "enough is enough." To do that in any year would have been a case study in political courage, but to do it on the cusp of a presidential run is a shining example of the leadership our country needs. We finally have a presidential contender we can count on to put Americans – not corporations – first.

Freedom-loving Americans are sick of those in the Republican Party who claim to be fighters. That unfortunately includes former President Trump, who talks a big game but falls short when it comes to not firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, attacking governors who didn’t lock down their states, not building a border wall, and recklessly spending our money. Trump even took his friend Bob Iger’s side and attacked DeSantis’ battle with Disney.

Trump had four years to check corporate welfare and wield the power of the Oval Office to stop wokeness. But under his leadership, wokeness only metastasized. He folded on this critical battle.

Unlike Trump, DeSantis stood unapologetically strong. He protected children from sexualized classrooms. He stood up for small businesses and students during the COVID lockdowns. He reduced crime and curved illegal immigration in the state of Florida. And, most of all, he does not back down from the toughest battles against powerful corporations when they are harming American families.

Ron DeSantis says what he means, and does what he says. Which is all the more reason Americans ought to make him their standard-bearer against Joe Biden. Because it isn't enough to have faux courage on social media. You've got to display actual courage – even when the odds are against you.

DeSantis’ leadership is the reason I moved my family and two businesses from California to Florida in 2021. The choice is clear. Gov. DeSantis is the leader we need.