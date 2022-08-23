Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: Fetterman and Ryan are pretending to be populists to hold off Oz and Vance

Ingraham talks about Democratic nominees John Fetterman and Tim Ryan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: Faking It, Not Making It

The Democrats fooled voters with this type of populist ploy before — it won’t happen again.

Laura Ingraham said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is attempting to act like a "man of the people" and how both he and Ohio's Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan are "misleading" voters in their senatorial races Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We had a huge reaction to last night's Angle on the obvious efforts to psych out Republican voters before the midterms. So we urge Mitch McConnell to leave the punditry and the odds-making to others and actually just start leading the party toward victory. But, of course, the media has glommed onto McConnell's recent alumnus.

LAURA INGRAHAM: JOHN FETTERMAN IS A YOUNGER, BALDER JOE BIDEN

While the GOP establishment signals to everyone, of course, that the populists, they can't win — never, never can they win. The Democrats are so convinced that the populists can win that they nominated John "Uncle Fester-man" and Tim Ryan, their Senate candidates in Pennsylvania and Ohio who are both pretending to be populists in an effort to hold off Oz and Vance, who are actual populists. Now here's "Uncle Fester-man," and today acting like he's the man of the people. 

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Now, if Fetterman and Ryan are populists, then I'm a woke left-winger. Those two men are, of course, just misleading the voters. If either of them win, they'll be rubber stamps for Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer, and those guys aren't looking out for the average American. We know that. So you know that when Tim Ryan says something like this, well, he's lying. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

