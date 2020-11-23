Graham warns Biden, Pelosi and Schumer would form 'trifecta from hell' if Democrats take Senate

"A lot's at stake" in Georgia's dual Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told “Hannity” Monday night.

Graham explained to guest host Trey Gowdy that if Republicans win one of the two races and keep their majority, he will be chairman of the Senate Budget Committee beginning next year.

However, if Democrats win both races and the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking ties, Graham warned that chairmanship would go to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“I may not be your cup of tea out there," Graham told viewers. "But let me tell you this, I’m a hell of a lot better than Bernie Sanders when it comes to your money."

Graham added that a Democratic majority in the Senate would create what he called the “trifecta from hell” in all the key positions of power, a reference to President-elect Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

With Democrats holding both houses of Congress and the White House, Graham warned, "a nightmare for conservatism" would follow.

"It’s the end of checks and balances,” he said. “It would fundamentally change the country as we know it. The fate of the Republic really lies in the hands of our friends in Georgia… I’m worried as we speak tonight.”

Graham said he and his campaign have donated $1 million to both Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as well as another $1 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The chairman urged every Republican member of the Senate and House to help support Georgia’s candidates with their own funding.

“I just don’t believe the people in Georgia are going to allow this country to be turned into a socialist nation,” he said. “That’s really what’s on the ballot for these Senate seats."