LAURA INGRAHAM: When crises happen, the Biden admin responds with jokes and incompetence

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sounds off on why she's not believing the Biden administration's response to the Chinese spy craft on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We have now heard from multiple authoritative voices, from a former NORAD commander to the former DNI to a former F/A-18 Navy pilot, who all say that what's been happening in or near our airspace is very serious.

Now, the fact is our adversaries, most notably China, have been working hard to get the surveillance edge on us, but they're going to do it by any means necessary. From embedding spies and CCP foot soldiers into our universities to stealing our technology and then reverse-engineering it. The administration tried to save face yesterday by leaking to The Washington Post and CBS that they had been tracking that first spy balloon the whole time since it left China.

My question tonight is: Why would anyone believe that? The only thing we know for sure is that Biden, Blinken and Harris do not want anything, not even Chinese spying, to interfere with their desire to cozy up to China. This is what their donors want and this is what big business wants, and we see this playing out on the state level as well. Some of our oldest corporations are eager to attract Chinese investment. A few weeks back, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin smartly rejected Ford Motor Company's plan to build batteries in Virginia, citing its collaboration with a Chinese entity. But Michigan and Ford, they don't care.

The battery venture will happen there. Just two weeks ago, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced the company lost about $2 billion over the previous year. Got to make up for that shortfall somewhere, so who cares if it comes at the expense of American independence?