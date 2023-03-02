LAURA INGRAHAM: If Biden's team cared about preserving democracy, they wouldn't be pulling this

Laura Ingraham discusses how Democrats believe they are the true "saviors" of democracy and how faith in America's rule of law has been "shattered" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: How are Democrats respecting democracy as it flies out the window when their president tries to usurp Congress' spending power with billions and billions of student loan forgiveness? Of course, the Supreme Court's going to strike that down just like they struck down as unconstitutional vaccine mandates for large private companies. Nice try, Joe.

LAURA INGRAHAM: A LOT OF OUR BEDROCK VALUES SEEM TO BE IN SHORT SUPPLY

Now, if the Biden team cared about preserving democracy, the system, they wouldn't be pulling this nonsense. And they're also spitting on our democratic system when they repeatedly fail to hold the FBI accountable. When the public sees how the DOJ targets conservatives and then lets liberals skate, well, faith in our rule of law shattered.

Garland was thoroughly unconvincing. And so much for the concept of fitness for office. Now, any democratically elected official who cares about the process at a minimum must be physically and mentally capable of doing their job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They have to be capable of managing a crisis, of processing information that's sometimes complicated and even details that are conflicting, yet no one on Earth believes that Joe Biden is calling the shots in either foreign or domestic policy. The man has trouble remembering the names of his own Cabinet members. His own Supreme Court justices are world leaders.