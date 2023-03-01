LAURA INGRAHAM: A lot of our bedrock values seem to be in short supply

Laura Ingraham explains how the next generations can't be expected to follow the rule of law if the FBI is thought to be "flouting" equal justice on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. HAWLEY GRILLS AG GARLAND ON ANTI-CATHOLIC BIAS IN THE FBI,RAID ON PRO-LIFE FAMILY: ‘GIVE ME AN ANSWER!’

LAURA INGRAHAM: Do you ever stop during the course of your day and wonder, how did things get so off-track in America? Now, I'm not just talking about the lousy economy or high prices either. A lot of our bedrock values seem to be in short supply: respect for elders, respect for our history, respect for our Constitution. How about just basic decency?

The rank depravity, the viciousness, the casual nature of the violence today seems different — at least from what I remember seeing growing up. Now, one thing is obvious. When we can't expect our next generations to respect the rule of law, we certainly can't if our own FBI is perceived to be flouting the basic idea of equal justice under the law.

Operating within an obvious political bias, as it did recently against my next guest, Mark Houck, a pro-life activist in Pennsylvania — he's going to tell his story. It was all exposed today, though, during the grilling of AG Merrick Garland.

Now, Hawley was masterful and everyone, including liberals, knows that the FBI gives kid-gloves treatment to liberal activists who vandalize property, terrorize people, smash and loot. Now, there's little to no chance that they're going to be treated like Mr. Houck. Garland had pathetic excuses, but Sen. Lee? He had the facts.