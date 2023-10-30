Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's chances for re-election are nosediving

Laura: Let Democrats face what they themselves created – a Frankenstein coalition

Laura Ingraham discusses how President Biden’s campaign is struggling as many supporters appear to be leaving behind the president on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's chances for reelection are nosediving and his campaign is getting very nervous. CNN describes the uneasiness that many Democrats feel about a president whose age is twice his approval rating. And this from Axios, describing how private polls show the same hurdle as public ones. Brutally low popularity on the topics that matter most to voters. 

Now Biden is getting crushed on his handling of immigration, crime and inflation. It's not death by one issue, but by a half dozen at once. And it gets worse because he's even managing to alienate his strongest voting blocs. His unwavering support for Israel, which has been America's policy for many decades, even during their bloody counteroffensive against Hamas, is turning off a big chunk of both younger voters and is also at odds with many African-American voters. 

Gaza-Hamas war

A view shows smoke in the Gaza Strip as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (REUTERS )

A recent Quinnipiac poll found that 51% of voters under 35 say they disapprove of the United States sending weapons and military support to Israel. That's a much higher figure than the 28% of Americans who oppose such a policy. Now, the CBS News poll conducted earlier was even worse for Biden. 59% of respondents under 30 said the US should not send weapons and supplies to Israel

And for those between the ages of 30 and 44, 64% said the US should not. Now, these age groups were key to Biden's election in 2020. And given these and other terrible signs for the administration, it's about time someone asked Joe's understudy a tough question. 

