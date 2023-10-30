Israeli military pushes deeper into Gaza as IDF targets Hamas anti-tank, rocket positions
The Israeli military is continuing to expand its ground invasion of northern Gaza on Monday, targeting Hamas rocket and anti-tank positions. Israel coontinues to urge Palestinians in the area to flee south. More than 9,400 people have been killed in the war on both sides since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.
The White House said Sunday it "vigorously condemns" the group of pro-Palestinian rioters in Russia who flooded an airport as they were shouting antisemitic chants and reportedly searching for passengers from a flight that departed from Tel Aviv, Israel.
The airport, located in the city of Makhachkala in the Republic of Dagestan, closed after rioters began flooding the runway Sunday night, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia reported. All other flights headed toward Makhachkala were diverted.
In the first public comment made by the Biden administration since the incident, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the U.S. condemns the "antisemitic protests" at the airport in Russia.
"The United States vigorously condemns the antisemitic protests in Dagestan, Russia," Watson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The U.S. unequivocally stands with the entire Jewish community as we witness a worldwide surge in antisemitism. There is never any excuse or justification for antisemitism."
Many users on X blasted Watson's post for referring to the riot as a "protest," with some people replying that the correct term would be "pogrom," which means attacks on particular ethnic groups, particularly Jewish people.
Israel says it has officially identified the body of Shani Luk, a German-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped by Hamas and paraded unconcious on the back of a truck in infamous footage from the October 7 massacre.
Luk was among the attendees of a music festical near the Gaza border that Hamas assaulted on October 7. While footage showed her with mangled legs and apparently unconcious in the back of a pickup truck, her condition had not yet been confirmed.
"We are devastated to share that the body of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was found and identified," the Israeli government wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors," it added. "Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing."
Louk was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas terrorists after being taken from the music festival. People surrounding the vehicle shouted "Allahu Akbar" – which translates to God Is great – over her injured body and passersby spit on her as she lay motionless.
Since the Oct. 7 attacks committed by Hamas against Israel, protests have broken out across the world seemingly supporting the terror group and condemning the Jewish State, which is still reeling from the murder of over 1,400 Israelis.
But perhaps the most extreme displays from the Hamas-sympathizing supporters are coming from American college campuses.
Here are some examples of the jarring actions and rhetoric coming from both students and professors alike.
More than 30 student groups at Harvard co-signed a letter declaring they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."
New York University students were caught tearing down posters of Israeli hostages Oct. 16 outside the university's Tisch Hall.
University of California-Davis assistant professor Jemma Decristo had an ominous message appearing to threaten what she called "Zionist journalists" and their families.
A bizarre incident was reported out of Stanford University where an instructor allegedly asked Jewish and Israeli students to identify themselves. Three students told Rabbi Dov Greenberg, director of the Chabad Stanford Jewish Center, that the instructor told them to gather their belongings and stand in the corner because "this is what Israel does to the Palestinians."
The Israeli Defense Forces said Monday morning that its ground attack in Gaza expanded overnight.
"An IAF aircraft—guided by ground forces—struck a Hamas post and the 20+ terrorist operatives in it," the IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Soldiers spotted armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post near the Al-Azhar University and guided an IAF fighter jet to strike them," the post continued.
The IDF added that its forces "eliminated multiple terrorists barricaded within civilian buildings and terrorist tunnels who attempted to attack the forces."
Live Coverage begins here