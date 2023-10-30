Israeli military pushes deeper into Gaza as IDF targets Hamas anti-tank, rocket positions

The White House said Sunday it "vigorously condemns" the group of pro-Palestinian rioters in Russia who flooded an airport as they were shouting antisemitic chants and reportedly searching for passengers from a flight that departed from Tel Aviv, Israel.

The airport, located in the city of Makhachkala in the Republic of Dagestan, closed after rioters began flooding the runway Sunday night, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia reported. All other flights headed toward Makhachkala were diverted.

In the first public comment made by the Biden administration since the incident, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the U.S. condemns the "antisemitic protests" at the airport in Russia.

"The United States vigorously condemns the antisemitic protests in Dagestan, Russia," Watson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The U.S. unequivocally stands with the entire Jewish community as we witness a worldwide surge in antisemitism. There is never any excuse or justification for antisemitism."

Many users on X blasted Watson's post for referring to the riot as a "protest," with some people replying that the correct term would be "pogrom," which means attacks on particular ethnic groups, particularly Jewish people.