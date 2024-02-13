LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden using TikTok shows the world that he tacitly condones China's propaganda presence here

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights the Biden administration changing its stance towards TikTok Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We all know why Hunter was paid – for his last name and his access, not his friends that you saw in that video. The Washington Post described it this way: "Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle."

Now, the evidence isn't made-up. It's from government records, court documents and bank statements, as well as emails from Hunter's own laptop hard drive, that they claimed was not really his hard drive for the longest take. Now, the Post's take on this was that the Chinese money trail to Hunter and his uncle further illustrated the "ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden's decades in public service."

BIDEN GARNERS 67K TIKTOK FOLLOWERS ON FIRST DAY USING CHINESE-OWNED APP HE BANNED OVER SECURITY CONCERNS

Well, Hunter's old business partner, Tony Bobulinski, he was in town today and testified on Capitol Hill behind closed doors. And he reportedly brought some very interesting financial documents with him that connect more of these dots. More on that in a bit. But the point is, everything that Joe Biden does vis-a-vis China has to be seen through the lens of his family's earlier, lucrative relationship with the CCP. We have to ask, what does China have on the Bidens? We know they record everything, the Chinese. So what, if anything, was promised on either side? Was there an explicit or an implicit agreement about what Biden may do to help China in the future for all the dough that Hunter and Jim Biden made? Voters need to know this. They have to have answers before November.

Now, I want you to fast forward to today, because China may not officially endorse a presidential candidate in 2024, but we all know who their guy is, right? He's the one cool with using China's propaganda platform TikTok.

The...script was "ick," as my kids would say, but the Biden team is thrilled because they have now 100,000 new TikTok followers because of it. But an old guy trying to look cool? I don't know. Always just ends up looking older and at odds with his own administration that brands TikTok as a national security threat to the United States.

Democrat Senator Mark Warner was not pleased today, warning that "at the end of the day, the CCP can get access to all your data." So Biden's using TikTok ends up showing the world that he tacitly condones China's propaganda presence here, despite what his own administration has repeatedly warned us about. So the White House is caught in a trap.