LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden is faking 'Trump-like approach' to the economy

Fox News host Laura Ingraham hit back at President Biden touting economic progress under his watch in Maine, Friday, on "The Ingraham Angle."

BIDENS ALLEGEDLY 'COERCED' BURISMA CEO TO PAY THEM MILLIONS TO HELP GET UKRAINE PROSECUTOR FIRED: FBI FORM

LAURA INGRAHAM: First, remember, Biden has a long history of pretending that he's someone he's not, right. We know that and second, of course, he's going to fake a Trump-like approach to the economy because Trump's policies actually work and because Biden's numbers are in the toilet.

Look, the facts are undeniable here, Americans were making more when Trump was president, and they felt more optimistic about the future, barely any inflation, low energy prices, it all meant happier and more hopeful families. Meanwhile, the progress that Biden was out touting today in Maine, it's a fantasy. Inflation may be declining slightly, but big deal since he's the one who punished us with inflation in the first place.

And the recent slight improvement in our GDP certainly wouldn't have been possible without the red states that are filled with all those MAGA Republicans Biden thinks are so terrible working as hard as they have. It's because those governors in those red states rejected lockdowns and frankly the entire Biden approach to COVID, and of course, at the same time, they're pushing pro-growth policies, all those policies that Biden hates. So Biden right now is trying to be both a globalist and a populist, but it doesn't work. In the past month, Blinken, Kerry and Yellen all traveled to China not to help Main Street, but to reassure Wall Street. Look, you can't be a populist and suck up to the CCP at the same time. And Biden's supposed support for Made in America today, it's all just talk. He already told the EU that he was going to tweak the Made in America provisions that would hurt their imports that he inserted in that so-called Inflation Reduction Act. So those are out the window.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the real world, facts are facts. And despite Democrat spins on the economy, look, reality bites here. Courtesy of Biden's destructive domestic and foreign policy gasoline, is now at an eight-month high as Russia now is working with OPEC to drive down supply. And all of us who go to the grocery store know that food costs are still way up. There up, a year ago, bread, frozen vegetables, pet food, all of it, it's a joke, and it's all on Biden's shoulders.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.