Laura Ingraham accuses Democrats of 'convenient case of amnesia' about support of whistleblowers

Democrats have "apparently developed a convenient case of amnesia about their previously cherished principles" about whistleblowers, Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Thursday.

"Once upon a time in a place called Washington, D.C., there were people called Democrats," began "The Ingraham Angle" host, "and although they hailed from parts near and far, they constantly reminded us of one thing they all had in common: Their love of whistleblowers."

But now that Americans have come forward with claims of fraud and other illegal activities during the 2020 election, Ingraham claimed, Democrats who once praised whistleblowers are nowhere to be found.

"There are reportedly hundreds of ... sworn affidavits from poll workers and observers, including some Democrats," she said. "Many have been thrown out and many debunked, but many still have not. These Americans, these whistleblowers, deserve to be taken seriously and at least heard without threat of reprisal, but that's not happening.

'INGRAHAM ANGLE' EXCLUSIVE: NEVADA POLL WORKER CLAIMS SHE WITNESSED BLATANT VOTER FRAUD

"In fact, this show has had to conceal the identity and voice of a poll worker in Clark County, Nev., who in a sworn affidavit claimed to witness potential voter fraud," the host added.

"In Michigan, more than 100 GOP poll observers allege not only intimidation, but obstruction ..." Ingraham continued later in her segment. "There's also sworn testimony of irregularities during the Georgia recount."

As an example, Ingraham noted that in DeKalb County, Ga., "election officials allegedly forgot to upload 2,700 votes. Now, fixing those mistakes netted Trump 1,400 votes, and while that's obviously not enough to change the outcome in Georgia, it's still no small matter for those people who voted.

"Presidential elections have been decided by smaller margins," she recalled. "Remember, Bush beat Gore in Florida by just over 500 votes [in 2000]. Heck, Stacey Abrams lost [the] Georgia [2018 gubernatorial election] by a margin four times greater than Biden's current lead over Trump and was still pretending as if she was robbed just last night."

Turning back to the Democrats' reaction to these allegations, Ingraham said it was "hard to fathom ... how Democrats who swallowed the Russian meddling claims hook, line and sinker refuse to recognize American citizens calling out what they think is extremely suspicious, and in some cases, alleged voter fraud."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The host acknowledged that some of the claims have been "very outlandish," but added that "those are largely beside the point that we're making tonight.

"If election laws are not applied and not followed consistently, if they're changed mid-course without proper legislative authority, it's reasonable to start questioning motivations and taking a serious, deeper look," she concluded. "And if any vote is either improperly counted or discarded, it does matter. One illegal vote cast nullifies a legal vote for the other candidate ... and it undermines the trust in the system. And that itself is corrosive."