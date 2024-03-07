LAURA: In a few hours, the media will be lavishing praise on Biden

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her predictions on how President Biden’s State of the Union address will be received on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, truth be told, the State of the Union — the speeches are rarely memorable, and there's no real evidence that they help turn things around for flailing presidencies, but nevertheless, Biden's advisers are doing their best to propose ideas.

As if there's any doubt that Biden will win the spin in our media landscape that we have now. Of course he's going to, because our dishonest media includes anchors, reporters and analysts who refused to cover the border crisis for years until they had to, and they downplayed the risks of inflation, crime and the damage that the radical trans movement is doing to our kids. So, the pre-speech buildup is the best, in my view, comedy going. Dave Chappelle should really take notes.

Prediction: In a few hours, the media will be lavishing praise on Biden, and if you can't watch the speech, you'll hear people saying that it was amazing how Biden knocked it out of the park, how he put to rest the doubts about his stamina. He nailed it. He was passionate. He did what he needed to do. It'll be right up there.