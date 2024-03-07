SOTU guest conceived in rape challenges Biden on abortion: 'I am that one percent'

A man conceived in rape will challenge the "radical abortion agenda" of the Democratic Party at President Biden's State of the Union on Thursday.

Ryan Bomberger, a pro-life activist and co-founder of The Radiance Foundation, will be Virginia Congressman Bob Good's guest at the event. Bomberger is an outspoken advocate against abortion, even in cases of rape. He uses his own life as an example of someone who could've been aborted but whose life was spared through adoption.

"As someone conceived in rape but adopted in love, I’m honored to be Congressman Good’s guest at the State of the Union," he announced ahead of Biden's address.

"President Biden and the Democratic Party take pride in the violent injustice of abortion and deny the Blessings of Liberty to our Posterity. I am that one percent they use to justify one hundred percent of abortions," he said in a statement.

Bomberger went on to accuse the Democratic Party of trying to deny the right of people like him to live through their abortion policies.

"The same political Party that violently denied people of my complexion our personhood, is the same Democratic Party that violently denies people of my origin our humanity. Frederick Douglass was also conceived in rape. Imagine history without his eloquence and moral clarity on the injustice of slavery," he said.

The activist argued that Democrats and pro-choice advocates don't want stories like his shared because it contradicts the narrative they've built around abortion and cases of rape.

"Planned Parenthood and their political allies don’t like my storyline, because it shatters their narratives of fear. I am proof that triumph can rise from tragedy. I’ll keep fighting for the most dehumanized and marginalized among us because that was once me," he said. "As an adoptee and adoptive father, our nation needs to do more to protect the most vulnerable. Nobody is better off dead. We’re all better off loved."

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana will also bring a pro-life guest, Benjamin Clapper, of Louisiana Right to Life to the State of the Union.

"Ben has committed his life to speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves," Cassidy remarked in a statement. "Protecting an unborn child’s right to life is one of our most sacred obligations. I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ben at the State of the Union steadfast in our commitment to the sanctity of life."

The pro-life guests will be a counterpart to several pro-choice Democratic guests at tonight's address who say they have been harmed by Republican policies restricting abortion following the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Among them is Kate Cox, a Texas mother who went to court to obtain an illegal abortion. Cox's story garnered national headlines last December when she left Texas to seek an abortion for a fatal fetal anomaly. The White House announced in January she would be First Lady Jill Biden's guest at Thursday's address.

Democrats have also invited guests who support in vitro fertilization, "IVF," in the wake of backlash to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos should be considered children under a state law.

Fox News' Julia Johnson and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.