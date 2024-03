Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The co-hosts of "The View" angrily excused President Biden from any possible debates with Donald Trump on Thursday and suggested the president shouldn't "lower himself" or "legitimize" the likely GOP nominee.

Joy Behar said she was very confident the president would "wipe the floor" with Trump in any debate and suggested Biden challenge the former president to a push-up contest.

"Why does Joe Biden have to lower himself to even be on the same stage with this criminal, this 91 times indicted, sexual harasser, accused sexual assaulter, Why? Why?" Behar asked.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Biden had to debate Trump because Trump would use it against the president if he didn't.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg questioned why Biden suddenly needed to prove himself after Trump asked him to debate and said, "He snaps his finger, and now Joe Biden has to prove to everybody that he’s up for the task?"

"Donald Trump better be careful," co-host Sunny Hostin warned as she argued Trump lost the 2020 debates against Biden. Behar chimed in and said, "Trump is even worse now, he can't put a sentence together."

"Why legitimize a candidate like Donald Trump? He is twice impeached. He is a one-term president. He has 91 counts, criminal counts pending against him. He has been found civilly liable for assault, he's got no money, he's a terrible businessman. Why do we legitimize this candidate? He is a legitimate candidate," Hostin argued.

The co-hosts clashed over a possible debate between the two in February. Co-host Sara Haines argued the president "could lose" a debate, but Trump wouldn't because his supporters would stick with him no matter what.

"Biden can lose, he can lose in a debate. Trump will not. The people supporting Trump will support him whether he’s there or not. Biden makes one mistake, and the people who are undecided are out."

Behar also suggested a Biden flub could hurt him, but a Trump flub wouldn't affect the former president's standing.

Trump posted to social media on Wednesday and said he was ready to debate Biden "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People," Trump posted Wednesday. "Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD)."

"I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added. The Biden campaign fired back, shortly after Trump's invitation.

"I know Donald Trump's thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that's a conversation we'll have at the appropriate time in this cycle," Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told Fox News Digital. "But if he's so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn't have to wait!"

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.