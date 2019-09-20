Laura and Raymond on latest sitcom reboot: They should call it 'Saved by the Bell: I've Fallen and I Can't Get Up'

On Fox Nation's "Laura and Raymond," Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo had some fun with the new reboot of the popular 90s sitcom, "Saved by the Bell."

"Reboot mania is striking again Laura...I think they should call this one 'Saved by the Bell: I've Fallen and I Can't Get up,'" said Raymond mocking the latest iteration of the high school comedy-drama.

"No, it should be 'Saved by the Bell: The Walker Edition,'" added Laura.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a "Saved by the Bell" revival was in the works for NBC's new streaming platform.

Mario Lopez confirmed he will be reviving his role as A.C. Slater. Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original series, will also be joining Lopez for the reboot. They are the only cast members that have been confirmed so far.

Both Laura and Raymond agreed that the rash of reboots needs to stop.

"I do not like these reboots. Come up with new ideas," Raymond said.

Ingraham observed that they had covered the problem of stagnant ideas in the entertainment industry a decades ago. "We did this on the radio 10 years ago. Fresh out of ideas...We say all the time. Conventional thinking is yesterday, always innovate."

"This is nostalgia-ville. They know the audience knows these characters and want to see it. The problem is, like the 90210 reboot, like these others, it's never the same...Same actors, same people, the time has changed. These things are a product of their time. It's like music, it's like dance...it comes from an era and when you try to take it out and recreate it and update it -- it rarely works," said Arroyo.

"Wait a minute, our mutual friend Robert Davi has recreated Sinatra," joked Ingraham, referencing the performances of the well-known actor, singer, and performer.

"That's a tribute concert -- that's different," said Arroyo to Ingraham's laughter.

The first episode of "Saved by the Bell" premiered on Aug, 20, 1989, on NBC.

